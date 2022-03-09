IndiGo, SpiceJet fly high up to 8% as govt lifts ban on overseas flights

Shares of airline companies InterGlobe Aviation – parent company of the low-cost airline IndiGo, and gained up to 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the government announced resumption of international flights from March 27, 2022. The move is expected to boost international capacity and will help soften airfares, which have been soaring due to increased demand and rise in crude oil prices.

Among the individual stocks, IndiGo surged 8 per cent to Rs 1,722 and 7 per cent to Rs 60.75 in intra-day trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.73 per cent at 53,814. In the past one month, shares of Indigo declined 27 per cent, as compared to near a 8 per cent fall on the benchmark index. The stock of hit a 52-week low at Rs 53.30 on Monday, March 7, 2022.