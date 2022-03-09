IndiGo, SpiceJet fly high up to 8% as govt lifts ban on overseas flights

-
ALSO READ
Flaring crude oil price, entry of new players to hit IndiGo: Analysts
IndiGo soars 10% post Q3 nos; analysts upgrade stock, see up to 38% upside
Analysts bet on IndiGo, SpiceJet despite travel curbs amid Omicron spread
Rakesh Gangwal's exit from IndiGo board leaves many questions unanswered
Aviation shares in focus; IndiGo hits record high, SpiceJet soars 7%
-
Shares of airline companies InterGlobe Aviation – parent company of the low-cost airline IndiGo, and SpiceJet gained up to 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the government announced resumption of international flights from March 27, 2022. The move is expected to boost international capacity and will help soften airfares, which have been soaring due to increased demand and rise in crude oil prices.
Among the individual stocks, IndiGo surged 8 per cent to Rs 1,722 and SpiceJet 7 per cent to Rs 60.75 in intra-day trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.73 per cent at 53,814. In the past one month, shares of Indigo declined 27 per cent, as compared to near a 8 per cent fall on the benchmark index. The stock of SpiceJet hit a 52-week low at Rs 53.30 on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Scheduled international passenger flights will resume on March 27, two years after a ban was imposed to prevent Covid-19 cases from spreading. The government had banned all international scheduled flights for a week starting March 23, but it stretched to nearly two years in the midst of a raging pandemic. The civil aviation ministry on Tuesday announced the resumption of such flights and an end to air transport bubbles, which replaced regular scheduled flights over the past two years, the Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Analysts believe IndiGo continues to remain better placed than its peers and is likely to emerge stronger post Covid given superior balance sheet, industry leading cost structure and strong management team. However, rising crude environment remains a worry.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU