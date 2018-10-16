Infosys Q2 PAT at Rs 41 bn; retains FY19 margin guidance at 22-24%

IT major Infosys on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 41.10 billion for the September quarter of FY19. It had reported 3.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 36.12 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.



Revenue for the period came in at Rs 206.09 billion. It maintained revenue growth in constant currency terms at 6-8 per cent. Also, the firm maintained the FY19 margin guidance at 22-24 per cent.

“We are delighted with our broad-based growth across all business segments and geographies during the quarter. This is a testimony to our strong client relationships, digital led full-service capabilities, and intense focus on the needs of our clients”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. “Large deal wins at over $2 billion during the quarter demonstrate our increased client relevance and also give us better growth visibility for the near-term.”

The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Digital revenues came in at $905 million (31.0% of total revenues), a year-on-year growth of 33.5% and sequential growth of 13.5% in constant currency terms while operating margin stood at 23.7%, at the higher end of guidance range. The basic EPS (earnings per share) grew year-on-year by 16.0% in rupee terms.