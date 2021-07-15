Intellect Design's Arun Jain, daughter settle case with Sebi, pay Rs1.76 cr

-
ALSO READ
Sebi bans 8 entities from securities mkt in Infosys insider trading case
Sebi bars Allegro Capital for insider trading activities in Biocon shares
Insider trading: SAT sets aside Sebi's order in WhatsApp leak case
Infosys to initiate internal investigation into insider trading case
With cloud and AI, IBM broadens 5G deals with Verizon and Telefonica
-
Intellect Design Arena Ltd's promoter Arun Jain and his daughter Aarushi Jain have settled with Sebi an alleged insider trading case after paying Rs 1.76 crore collectively.
Arun paid Rs 1.35 crore towards settlement charges, while Aarushi paid Rs 40.93 lakh, which included Rs 22.31 lakh as settlement amount, Rs 13.68 lakh as disgorgement of alleged ill-gotten gains along with interest of Rs 4.84 lakh, Sebi said in a settlement order.
The order comes after the duo had filed separate settlement applications with Sebi proposing to settle the case "without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law, through a settlement order".
" Pending enforcement proceedings for the alleged defaults ...are settled qua the applicants (Jains)," the order passed on Wednesday noted.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation into the insider trading activities in the scrip of Intellect Design Arena Ltd (IDAL) for the period February 13, 2018 to June 7, 2018.
IDAL on June 7, 2018 had informed the stock exchanges about its pact with IBM to deliver seamless digital transformation to the world's largest banks with IBM cloud.
Arun Jain, chairman and managing director and promoter of IDAL, was alleged to be in possession of the unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) regarding the company's pact with IBM, the order noted.
Further, it was alleged that Arun communicated the same to his daughter, Aarushi, and also funded her trades.
Based on the UPSI communicated by her father, Aarushi bought one lakh shares of IDAL, it added.
Pursuant to the application filed by Jains, Sebi's high-powered advisory committee recommended the case for settlement on the payment of Rs 1.76 crore. Following this, they remitted the amount and settled the case with Sebi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU