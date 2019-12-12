Large-cap funds safer investment bet? Investor flows continue to be intact

In November, large-cap funds collected net flows to the tune of Rs 1,196 crore, which was marginally higher than previous month. Meanwhile, mid- and small-cap schemes saw 27 per cent and 61 per cent dip in investor flows. "While investors are taking money off the table, with markets at recent highs, they are more comfortable in keeping their investments in the large-cap schemes,” said a fund manager. “The category is seen as a safer alternative,” he added.

Among other equity categories, large- and mid-cap schemes saw net outflows of Rs 252 crore. The ...