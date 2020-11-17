Investors in 'full bull' mode as vaccine hopes run high: BofA survey

-
ALSO READ
BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs see more upside for equities
Going long on gold second most crowded trade globally, says BofA Securities
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for use by end of year, says US
Switzerland inks pact with Moderna for early access to firm's Covid vaccine
Moderna's Covid vaccine 94.5% effective, edges over Pfizer on storage
-
Investors are in "full bull" mode, deploying more money into emerging markets, small-cap stocks and the banking sector on hopes a COVID-19 vaccine will turn around these hard-hit market segments, BofA's monthly investor survey showed on Tuesday.
Global stocks hit a new record high on Monday as positive data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine came from Moderna, following similarly upbeat data from rival Pfizer. Investors surveyed by BofA expect a "credible vaccine" by January.
The euphoria sent investors' cash levels down to 4.1% in November, from 4.4% last month, to pre-COVID-19 levels last seen in January, according to the survey of 190 fund managers with $526 billion in assets under management.
With global economic growth and profit expectations running at a 20-year high among the investors surveyed, the "reopening rotation" into oversold business sectors is likely to continue in the fourth quarter, BofA said.
But the bank advised clients: "We say 'sell the vaccine' in coming weeks/months as we think we're close to 'full bull'."
Meanwhile, in U.S. Treasuries, 73% of the investors surveyed were expecting steeper yield curves -- rates on longer-term U.S. Treasury securities rising faster than short-term rates. Expectations were far higher than after the 2008 Lehman bankruptcy, 2013 taper tantrum and 2016 elections.
For 2021, investors named "long" emerging market assets, S&P 500 and oil as their favourite trades. Nearly half of the investors surveyed by BofA said they expect emerging markets to outperform in 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU