Funds, securities worth Rs 2,300 cr settled in Karvy case, says NSE

-
ALSO READ
NSE to accept gold bars produced by Indian refiners for settlement
NSE, IIM-Bangalore join hands, unveil platform for investor education
Sebi slaps Rs 50 lakh fine on NSE for change in compensation policy
NSE sets aside over Rs 4,000 cr of revenues from its co-location operations
Trading of Hexaware shares on NSE to be suspended from November 2
-
Leading stock exchange NSE on Tuesday said funds and securities worth Rs 2,300 crore belonging to about 2.35 lakh investors of Karvy Stock Broking Ltd have been settled so far.
The case pertains to Karvy unauthorisedly transferring securities of clients into one of its Demat accounts by misusing the PoAs (Power of Attorney) given by its clients.
The exchange has, in coordination with other market infrastructure institutions and under the guidance of Sebi, transferred securities to respective clients, invoked bank guarantees deposited with clearing corporations and liquidated securities held by Karvy Group companies, NSE said in a statement.
"While disciplinary proceedings are underway, funds and securities of approximately Rs 2,300 crore belonging to about 2.35 lakh investors have been settled so far, with efforts focused on the settlement of small investors," the exchange said.
Investors with fund balances up to Rs 30,000 due from Karvy Stock Broking Ltd have been settled.
The watchdog, in November last year, had barred Karvy from taking new brokerage clients after it was found that the brokerage firm had allegedly misused clients' securities to the tune of more than Rs 2,000 crore. The firm misused client collateral for its own trades.
Besides, Karvy was disabled (trading rights are withdrawn) by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in December 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU