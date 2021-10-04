Investors richer by over Rs 3.10 tn as markets return to winning ways

-
ALSO READ
Sensex slips 127 points, Nifty ends session at 17,355; RIL tumbles
The best of liquidity is behind us, says Nomura's Saion Mukherjee
Over two-thirds of BSE500 stocks decline in August, shows data
Investors wealth surges Rs 2.79 trillion as Sensex closes at lifetime high
Most sectoral indices fall back despite broader market rally in past 2 yrs
-
Investors' wealth grew by Rs 3,10,851.75 crore on Monday as markets made a comeback after falling for four days.
The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 533.74 points or 0.91 per cent to 59,299.32. During the day, it zoomed 783.24 points to 59,548.82. In fours days (Tuesday-Friday) last week, the benchmark tumbled 1,312.3 points.
Following the rally, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies gained Rs 3,10,851.75 crore to reach Rs 2,62,71,347.10 crore on Monday.
"Indian equities rebounded after witnessing selling pressure for last four days ahead of RBI MPC meet and earnings season that is due to start this week. The indices ended the session with handsome gains supported by broader markets and rose around 1 per cent," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
NTPC was the biggest gainer among the BSE 30-frontline companies pack, jumping 4.08 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra and Tata Steel. Bajaj Auto and HUL were among the laggards.
In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices jumped up to 1.71 per cent.
"After a week-long consolidation, the Indian market is back in action despite unfavorable global sentiments.
The momentum is driven by the expectation of better Q2 earnings backed by recovery in economic activity, second wave fallout not being severe and in anticipation of a better outlook from festival demand," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU