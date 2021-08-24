Investors wealth surges Rs 2.79 trillion as Sensex closes at lifetime high

-
ALSO READ
How should bond, equity investors place themselves post RBI policy outcome?
Investors' wealth soars Rs 25.46 trn so far in FY22 over upbeat sentiment
It's time to trade carefully as equity markets hit lifetime highs
Investors' wealth rises massively by over Rs 90.82 trn in FY21 amid Covid
Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 6.44 trillion in four trading sessions
-
Equity investors became richer by more than Rs 2.79 lakh crore spurred by the market rally that saw the 30-share Sensex closing at a record high on Tuesday.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to Rs 2,40,47,079.99 crore compared to Rs 2,37,67,773.84 crore on Monday. In one day, the market valuation has soared by little over Rs 2.79 lakh crore and as many as 139 companies listed on the bourse touched their 52-week high on Tuesday.
Propelled by heavy buying in banking, finance and metal stocks as well as supportive global cues, Sensex and the broader Nifty climbed to their fresh lifetime highs.
While Sensex darted up 403.19 points or 0.73 per cent to end at its lifetime peak of 55,958.98 points, Nifty gained 128.15 points or 0.78 per cent to end the day at an all-time high of 16,624.60 points.
Sensex had scaled the 56,000-mark for the first time in the intra-day trade to 56,118.57 points on August 18.
The BSE benchmark touched the momentous 50,000-mark in intra-day trade on January 21, 2021. On February 3, it closed above 50,000 for the first time.
The index crossed the 51,000-mark in intra-day trade on February 5 and then on February 8, it ended above 51,000-level. It crossed 52,000 on February 15.
It touched 53,000 in intra-day trade on June 22. On July 7, it closed above the 53,000-mark. On August 4, the BSE benchmark went past 54,000. Then on August 13, it rallied above 55,000 points.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU