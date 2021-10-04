86% of large-cap MFs underperformed indices in year to June 2021: Report

-
ALSO READ
10-year bond yield drops to 5.97% in morning trade but closes at 6.02%
Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,732/gm; subscription opens Monday
Daniel Craig's last time as Bond, 'No Time To Die' to release on Sep 30
Morgan Stanley sees India winning global bond index spot early next year
Falling US bond yields may signal death knell for 'reflation' stock trade
-
Eighty six per cent of large-cap equity schemes of mutual funds underperformed the indices during the one year to June 2021, which witnessed one of the strongest rallies in the markets, a report said on Monday.
The scenario was not different in mid-cap and small-cap schemes of MFs either, which witnessed 57.1 per cent of the schemes trailing the movement in the respective benchmarks, S&P Indices Versus Active (SPIVA) said in its half-yearly report.
Markets have had a phenomenal run since April 2020, fuelled by easy liquidity conditions created the world over following the pandemic, and concerns have been raised about the financial market euphoria being de-linked from actual economic activity on the ground.
The report said over longer horizons as well, majority of the actively managed funds in India underperformed their respective benchmarks.
Over a five-year period ending in June 2021, 82.7 per cent of large-cap, 76.2 per cent of small/mid-cap and 69.6 per cent of equity linked saving schemes underperformed their respective benchmarks.
Besides, 71.4 per cent of Indian government bond and 97.9 per cent of Indian composite bond funds underperformed their respective benchmarks over a five-year period ending in June 2021, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU