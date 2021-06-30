Investors' wealth soars Rs 25.46 trn so far in FY22 over upbeat sentiment

-
Equity investors have grown richer by a whopping Rs 25,46,954.71 crore in the first three months of the current fiscal, driven by upbeat market sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex has zoomed 2,973.56 points or 6 per cent so far this fiscal.
The BSE benchmark index reached its all-time high of 53,126.73 on June 28. It registered its record closing of 52,925.04 on June 25.
Mirroring the optimistic sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached its lifetime peak of Rs 2,31,58,316.92 crore on June 15 this year.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms touched the USD 3 trillion mark (about Rs 220 lakh crore) on May 24.
In the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed Rs 90,82,057.95 crore to Rs 2,04,30,814.54 crore.
The 30-share BSE benchmark rose 20,040.66 points or 68 per cent last fiscal, braving many uncertainties due to the COVID-led disruptions.
Market analysts have said benchmarks are currently hovering near record highs largely due to gradual pickup in economic activities as states start unlocking and ramp-up of vaccination. Also, better-than-expected Q4 FY21 earnings performance of companies have supported the market's uptick.
The 30-share BSE index settled 66.95 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 52,482.71 on Wednesday.
