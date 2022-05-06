Investors wealth tumbles over Rs 5.10 trn in early trade due to weak trends

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank's re-rating 'imminent' provided it manages one operational metric
Axis Bank to report Q3 result today; here's what leading brokerages expect
Can weak operational performance in Q4 delay Axis Bank's re-rating?
Axis Bank-Citi deal: Brokerages list key positives & negatives for the bank
Axis Bank to make significant gains from Citi deal only from FY2025
-
Investors became poorer by over Rs 5.10 lakh crore in morning trade on Friday as markets faced severe drubbing, mirroring weak trends in global equities.
The 30-share BSE benchmark dived 1,087.62 points or 1.95 per cent to 54,614.61 in early trade.
Tracking an extremely weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled Rs 5,10,150.97 crore to Rs 2,54,54,738.40 crore in initial deals.
Weak global markets and unabated foreign fund outflows played spoilsport for equities.
Stock exchanges in the US fell sharply in the overnight trade on Thursday.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Korea were trading significantly lower, while Tokyo quoted marginally higher.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,074.74 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.
Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and HCL Technologies were the biggest laggards among the Sensex pack.
"The single important factor roiling global equity markets is the reemergence of inflation as a major threat and market's scepticism over the central banks' ability to contain inflation without triggering a sharp economic slowdown.
"Nasdaq is at one-year lows and S&P 500 appears to be moving in that direction. India cannot remain uncoupled from this trend particularly when FPIs are on a selling spree and have more firepower to remain bearish," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU