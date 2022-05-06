Investors wealth tumbles over Rs 5.10 trn in early trade due to weak trends

Investors became poorer by over Rs 5.10 lakh crore in morning trade on Friday as faced severe drubbing, mirroring weak trends in global equities.

The 30-share benchmark dived 1,087.62 points or 1.95 per cent to 54,614.61 in early trade.

Tracking an extremely weak trend in equities, the of BSE-listed firms tumbled Rs 5,10,150.97 crore to Rs 2,54,54,738.40 crore in initial deals.

Weak global and unabated foreign fund outflows played spoilsport for equities.

Stock exchanges in the US fell sharply in the overnight trade on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Korea were trading significantly lower, while Tokyo quoted marginally higher.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,074.74 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and HCL Technologies were the biggest laggards among the Sensex pack.

"The single important factor roiling markets is the reemergence of inflation as a major threat and market's scepticism over the central banks' ability to contain inflation without triggering a sharp economic slowdown.

"Nasdaq is at one-year lows and S&P 500 appears to be moving in that direction. India cannot remain uncoupled from this trend particularly when FPIs are on a selling spree and have more firepower to remain bearish," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

