Investors' wealth tumbles over Rs 5.91 trillion in morning trade

-
ALSO READ
Investors' wealth tumbles Rs 86,742 cr as stocks plunge amid Ukraine crisis
Wealth managers must sharpen their game
Covid pandemic boosts billionaires' share of global household wealth
Wealth of richest 98 same as bottom 552 million, says Oxfam report
Investors' wealth jumps over Rs 7.7 trn as Sensex snaps 7-day losing streak
-
Investors' wealth tumbled over 5.91 lakh crore in morning trade on Monday tracking heavy decline in equities amid intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Continuing its decline for the fourth day on Monday, the BSE gauge plummeted 1,735.98 points or 3.19 per cent to 52,597.83, tracking weak global equities and elevated crude oil prices.
In tandem with the heavy plunge in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies plunged by Rs 5,91,094.71 crore to Rs 2,40,88,326.67 crore in morning deals.
Maruti Suzuki India, Indusind Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank emerged as the biggest drag from the 30-share BSE Sensex pack, tanking up to 6.72 per cent.
"The extraordinary uncertainty triggered by the war has pushed commodity markets into turmoil. Crude at USD 128 is a big shock. This can impact global growth and aggravate inflationary pressures. Market is slipping into bearish territory," according to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
International oil benchmark Brent crude surged 8.84 per cent to USD 128.6 a barrel.
Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 7,631.02 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU