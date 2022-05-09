Investors' wealth tumbles over Rs 7.73 trn in two days amid market collapse

-
ALSO READ
Beijing studying Soviet Union collapse to prevent disintegration of China
Rescue operations underway for 14 workers trapped in China coal mine
Investors' wealth tumble over Rs 5.80 trn in two days of market slump
Oil pares gains, but ends higher after Friday slump amid new variant fear
TMS Ep158: Future Group deal collapse, cinema, ICICI beats HDFC, UPI123Pay
-
Investors' wealth tumbled over Rs 7.73 trn as markets extended their downtrend for the second straight session on Monday following weakness in global equities.
The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 364.91 points or 0.67 per cent lower at 54,470.67 on Monday. The Sensex dived 866.65 points or 1.56 per cent to finish at 54,835.58 on Friday.
The two-day slump in equities eroded Rs 7,73,582.29 crore from the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms, which now stands at Rs 2,51,91,307.08 crore.
Weakness in global markets, unabated foreign fund outflows and the rupee plunging to its life-time low against the US dollar have weighed on sentiment.
"There seems to be no respite for the markets from the bear hug as the weak Asian gauges and fall in European indices dampened the investors' sentiment. Post the results, Reliance Industries came under severe hammering, which dragged the overall markets," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
Reliance Industries was the top drag on the Sensex pack on Monday, dropping 3.97 per cent, after the company's March quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, "Indian equity market continued with its sell-off in line with global peers on the back of slowing economic growth and rising inflationary concerns. Global cues were weak amidst concerns over aggressive monetary tightening by central banks to overcome soaring inflation which could slow down the economic growth. Further Covid induced lockdown in Shanghai further dampened the sentiments." World stocks remained under pressure on growing concerns about interest rate hikes by central banks amid stubborn inflation.
Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth a net Rs 5,517.08 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.
In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 1.67 per cent and the midcap index dipped 1.89 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU