Is the time right to book profit in Nifty stocks? Here's what charts say

Three stocks that are trading near their 52-week lows are Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, and Maruti Suzuki India. The trend seems negative, but, if these stocks form in an immediate term, then one can look for buying opportunities. List of 50 stocks that climbed 52-week high recently:-

Stocks Support Levels Asian Paints Ltd. 1365 Axis Bank Ltd. 710 Bajaj Finserv Ltd. 7200 Bajaj Finance Ltd. 2950 HCL Technologies Ltd 1070 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. 1880 HDFC Bank Ltd. 2200 ICICI Bank Ltd. 375 Infosys Ltd. 695 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. 1260 Larsen & Toubro Ltd. 1240 Reliance Industries Ltd. 1280 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. 2020 Tech Mahindra Ltd. 780 Titan Company Ltd. 1050 UltraTech Cement Ltd. 4300 UPL Ltd. 890 Wipro Ltd. 272

As mentioned in several books that 'Trend is a friend', one needs to keep proper level to ride the rising stocks. The feeling of “opportunity loss” may haunt many; however keeping proper level will not only give a sense of security but will also help to other non-performing stocks. Once the level is broken, one can start booking profits, as per the chart.

During the uncertain scenario, the question arises as to what should be done to safeguard one’s investment in Nifty50 stocks. There are eighteen stocks in the index which are trading near their 52-weeks high and two of them are close to hit a new high (Kotak Mahindra Bank and Larsen and Turbo).