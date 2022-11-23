JUST IN
It will be a 'bottoms-up' market in 2023: Sachin Shah of Emkay
What's worrying S Naren when it comes to equity markets?
Cautious on India despite looming liquidity tailwind: UBS' Sunil Tirumalai
India in a sweet spot despite global fears of recession: IDFC AMC CEO
India's decoupling from global capital market surprising: Mukul Kochhar
Global turmoil not over, volatility to remain: MD, ITI Long Short Eq Fund
'It will continue to be a rough ride, with few places to shelter'
Expect moderate returns in Samvat 2079: Bajaj Allianz Life's Sampath Reddy
Balance sheet of financial firms in best shape ever: DSP MF MD & CEO
How does Andrew Holland see markets play out in Samvat 2079?
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Q&A
Is the Indian stock market losing steam?
Passive fund race: Bigger players steal the show over smaller counterparts
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

It will be a 'bottoms-up' market in 2023: Sachin Shah of Emkay

Geopolitical tensions, and high energy and commodity prices are expected to continue in 2023. Therefore, the outlook for Indian equity markets will depend on the actual growth in the domestic economy

Topics
Market Outlook | Indian stock market | Markets

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

SACHIN SHAH, fund manager at Emkay Investment Managers
SACHIN SHAH, fund manager at Emkay Investment Managers

After a tumultuous 2022, global equity markets may be heading towards an equally volatile 2023. Against this backdrop, SACHIN SHAH, fund manager at Emkay Investment Managers tells Nikita Vashisht in an interview that Indian stock markets' trajectory in the new year will depend upon domestic growth, and impact of sharp rise in interest rates on inflation. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market Outlook

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 11:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.