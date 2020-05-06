ITC shares fall 6% amid concerns on stake sale, possible tax hikes

Shares of ITC dropped 6 per cent on Wednesday following reports that the government plans to offload its entire 7.9 per cent stake as early as this week amid concerns that authorities might increase taxes on just as they did with alcohol.



Shares of ITC fell 5.8 per cent to end at Rs 163.8 on the BSE—most among Sensex components. Shares of Axis Bank also fell as much as 5.4 per cent, but recouped most of the losses to end just 0.2 per cent lower. The centre's 4.7 per cent stake in Axis Bank, would also be put on the block, a report said.

The government sources, however, told a channel that the “sale was not on the cards immediately”.



ALSO READ: MP plans to ease labour laws, factory safety norms as it woos industry

“The market took the on government stake sale through quite seriously. Investors were a bit worried about such a big chunk of equity of a company is on the block,” said Abhimanyu Sofat, vice president, research, IIFL.

The centre holds stakes in ITC and Axis Bank through the so-called Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI). The value of SUUTI stake in ITC is around Rs 16,000 crore, while that in Axis is Rs 5,200 crore. The government intends to fully divest these stakes and also those, held under SUUTI, in several smaller companies. In 2016, the Centre had appointed investment bankers to advise on the matter and conduct share sales.

Some analysts said while the share sale could only be a temporary overhang, the bigger concerns for ITC is changes in the tax structure and business uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The market is worried that the tax-starved governments might go after after training their guns on liquor,” said an analyst. “Also there are concerns of labour unavailability at ITC factories,” he added.

Shares of ITC have lagged their consumer goods peers this year.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Ahmedabad veggie, grocery shops to shut as cases rise

“The volumes have been declining for the cigarette business and the FMCG business is not that profitable. Once they increase their FMCG business, it will contribute handsomely to the topline,” said Sofat.

Given the underperformance, shares of ITC are attractive on several parameters such as price-to-earnings and dividend yield, said analysts.