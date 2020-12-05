JD.com becomes first online platform to accept China's digital currency

Chinese e-commerce company Inc said on Saturday it has become the country's first virtual platform to accept Beijing's homegrown

JD Digits, the company's fintech arm, will accept digital as payment for some products on its online mall, as part of an experimental giveaway of digital to citizens of Suzhou, near Shanghai, according to a post on the company's official WeChat account.

China's digital is one of the world's most advanced "central bank digital currency" initiatives, as authorities globally respond to threats from private currencies such as bitcoin and Facebook's Libra.

Under the Suzhou programme, the municipal government and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will issue 200 digital yuan "red envelopes" to 100,000 consumers selected through a lottery.

Suzhou's scheme is the second such digital lottery, after the PBOC issued 10 million yuan ($1.5 million) worth of to 50,000 randomly selected consumers in the southern city of Shenzhen.

PBOC Governor Yi Gang said last month that more than 2 billion yuan had been spent using China's so far in 4 million separate transactions.

($1 = 6.5301 Chinese yuan)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)