JK Paper shares rise nearly 4% after over two-fold increase in Q3 net

-
ALSO READ
Margin pressure may hit paper cos in near-term despite price hike: Analysts
UltraTech Cement shares jump nearly 3 pc after earnings announcement
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
JK Paper Q2 net profit jumps over three-fold to Rs 118 crore
Sensex snaps 7-day winning run, ends 50 pts down; IRCTC tanks 9%, ITC 6%
-
Shares of JK Paper on Wednesday jumped nearly 4 per cent after the company reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2021.
The stock gained 3.61 per cent to settle at Rs 243.65 on BSE. During the day, it rallied 5.46 per cent to Rs 248.
On NSE, it jumped 3.17 per cent to close at Rs 242.45.
In volume terms, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 25 lakh on NSE.
JK Paper on Tuesday reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 151.05 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, helped by growth in volume.
The company had logged a net profit of Rs 64.59 crore in the October-December period a year ago, JK Paper said in a regulatory filing.
The total income increased to Rs 1,056.41 crore during the period under review,
against Rs 770.45 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU