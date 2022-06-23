JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Maruti Suzuki surges 5%, hits 3-month high on hopes of improved outlook
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Life may get tougher for mid, small size HFCs amid rising rates: Analysts

Analysts warn that housing finance companies (HFCs), which cater largely to affordable housing segment, may see some margin erosion

Topics
housing finance companies | Housing finance firms | Markets

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

While treating HFCs as another form of NBFCs, the RBI draft proposed to carve out a slightly separate set of rules for the HFCs
Home loan rates stood at around 6.5 per cent in April 2022, and have risen above 7 per cent now

Shares of most housing finance companies (HFCs) have underperformed at the bourses – falling between 4.6 and 35 per cent – since the announcement of the first repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 4. This comes on the back of fears that sharp rise in rates and higher inflation can dent the housing demand in the near-term. This, in turn, will have a trickle-down effect on the demand for home financing, fear investors.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, June 23 2022. 12:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.