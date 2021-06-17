Liquor stocks rally; Globus Spirits zooms 20%, Radico Khaitan surges 10%

-
Shares of breweries and distilleries were on a roll, with Globus Spirits, Radico Khaitan and Associated Alcohols & Breweries hitting their respective highs. The stocks rallied up to 20 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday, in an otherwise weak market, on the back of strong earnings and expectation of rising demand for premium and high-price alcohol.
United Breweries, United Spirits, Pioneer Distilleries and Som Distilleries & Breweries were trading higher in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.66 per cent at 52,158 points at 02:28 pm.
Among individual stocks, Globus Spirits hit a new high of Rs 531, and shares were locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit on the BSE. In the past four days, the stock has rallied 36 per cent after reporting an over two-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 50.63 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY21), on the back of strong revenue. It had posted a PAT of Rs 19.35 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin grew by over 1,140 bps YoY to 24.9 per cent in Q4FY21 from 13.5 per cent in Q4FY20 on account of a higher share of consumer business and better realisations on ENA (Extra Neutral Alcohol) and ethanol. The company said higher Ebitda margin coupled with lower finance cost drove profitability at PBT (profit before tax) level.
Globus Spirits is the largest grain-based ENA manufacturer in India with a capacity of 160 million litres. The company has a presence in Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and West Bengal.
Meanwhile, in the past two days, Franklin Strategic Emerging Markets Fund IV has sold 799,000 shares, representing a 2.7 per cent stake, of Globus Spirits through a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The name of the buyers could not be ascertained immediately.
Shares of Radico Khaitan soared 10 per cent to Rs 803, having surged 48 per cent in the past one month. In Q4FY21, the company reported a strong volume performance, led by a 15 per cent growth in the Prestige and Above category during the quarter. Net revenue from operations grew by 18.7 per cent YoY at Rs 695 crore during the quarter. Ebitda margin expanded by 107 bps from 13.6 per cent to 14.8 per cent in Q4FY21. PAT jumped 91 per cent YoY to Rs 73.55 crore during the quarter under review. The company is on the course of its plan for the launch of more brands in the premium brown spirits space during FY2022.
The stock of Associated Alcohols & Breweries (AABL) too rallied 10 per cent to Rs 498, hitting a record high in intra-day trade. AABL has diversified business segments, from manufacturing and supply of ENA to contract manufacturing for Diageo -USL, to manufacturing and marketing of licensed brands, as well as IMIL and 6 IMFL brands.
