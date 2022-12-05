JUST IN
FMCG makers keep close watch on softening commodity prices on some items
Business Standard

Listed real estate majors home in on market-share gains, price hikes

The sector has been able to offset interest rates, input cost pressures

Topics
Real Estate  | Realty | Real estate developers

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Embassy is in the final lap of merging with Indiabulls Real Estate to create a large combined entity which will spearhead its residential ventures in the country.
For realty majors, sales growth in Q2FY23 was up about 8 per cent sequentially and 29-31 per cent, compared with the year-ago quarter.

After a better-than-expected performance in a seasonally weak July-September quarter (second quarter, or Q2) in 2022-23 (FY23), the sales momentum in the real estate sector continues to remain resilient. In addition to maintaining growth, listed realty players are gaining market share and raising prices, offsetting some of the pressure from higher interest rates and rises in input costs.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 06:10 IST

`
