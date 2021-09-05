M-cap of 9 of top-10 most-valued firms jumps over Rs 2.93 trillion

-
ALSO READ
ONGC pumps first gas from U1B deep-water well in KG basin
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
Govt challenges Panna-Mukta field arbitration before English High Court
Gas price for ONGC remains at decade low of $1.79, falls 11% for RIL-BP
Will the Chairman of Saudi Aramco join RIL's board? Wait for mega AGM
-
Nine of the top-10 most-valued companies together added Rs 2,93,804.34 crore in market valuation last week, in line with a record-breaking rally in equities, with Reliance Industries Ltd emerging as the biggest gainer.
The BSE 30-share benchmark zoomed 2,005.23 points or 3.57 per cent last week. It scaled the 58,000-mark for the first time on Friday. The Sensex last week only went beyond the 57,000-level. The BSE benchmark soared over nine per cent last month.
From the top-10 list, Infosys was the only laggard.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd zoomed Rs 1,02,382 crore to reach Rs 15,14,017.50 crore.
RIL's market valuation jumped to a record Rs 15 lakh crore on Friday, becoming the first domestic company to attain this historic feat.
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services jumped Rs 44,832.5 crore to Rs 14,20,935.10 crore.
Bharti Airtel's valuation rallied Rs 35,342.16 crore to Rs 3,61,540.16 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rose by Rs 33,906.91 crore to Rs 4,54,207.76 crore.
The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd went up by Rs 20,712.29 crore to Rs 6,49,943.93 crore, and that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 17,373.55 crore to Rs 5,02,232.46 crore.
State Bank of India added Rs 17,001.38 crore taking its valuation to Rs 3,85,007.74 crore.
The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 14,954.74 crore to Rs 8,72,362.42 crore, and that of HDFC rose by Rs 7,298.81 crore to Rs 4,98,290.05 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of Infosys declined Rs 3,457.12 crore to Rs 7,21,244.78 crore.
Reliance Industries Ltd remained the most-valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU