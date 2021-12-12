M-cap of seven most valued firms rises by Rs 2.28 trn, RIL gains most

-
ALSO READ
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
Invest in a multi-cap fund for high allocation to mid- and small-cap stocks
Anil Ambani-led group's market cap rises 1,000% to nearly Rs 8,000 cr
-
Seven of the top-10 valued companies together added Rs 2,28,367.09 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.
Others among the gainers were HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries surged Rs 1,35,204.46 crore to Rs 16,62,776.63 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 5,125.39 crore to Rs 8,43,528.19 crore.
Infosys added Rs 9,988.16 crore over the week taking its valuation to Rs 7,39,607.12 crore and ICICI Bank's market capitalisation increased Rs 28,817.13 crore to Rs 5,26,170.49 crore.
The valuation of HDFC rose Rs 7,050.11 crore to Rs 5,08,612.95 crore and Bajaj Finance added Rs 22,993.93 crore to take its valuation to Rs 4,49,747.2 crore.
Besides, the market capitalisation of State Bank of India stood at Rs 4,41,500.53 crore, a gain of Rs 19,187.91 crore.
On the other hand, valuation of TCS slid by Rs 1,146.7 crore to Rs 13,45,178.53 crore and Hindustan Unilever tumbled Rs 2,396 crore to Rs 5,48,136.15 crore.
Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation dipped Rs 4,256.32 crore to Rs 3,90,263.46 crore.
In terms of ranking of the top-10 firms by valuation, Reliance Industries was at the top this week followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU