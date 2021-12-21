MapmyIndia plots stellar market debut as it lists with 53% premium

-
ALSO READ
Eye on India's IPO map: MapMyIndia plans to go public, raise Rs 1,200 crore
IPO of MapmyIndia subscribed 2 times on first day of issue
MapmyIndia IPO subscribed a whopping 154.71 times on closing day
MapmyIndia makes a strong market debut, lists 53% over its issue price
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
-
The stock of CE Info Systems (popularly known for its brand MapmyIndia) made a strong debut on the bourses on Tuesday. The stock got listed at Rs 1,581 — a gain of 53 per cent above its issue price. The stock could not hold on to its gains and ended the session at Rs 1,394.5 — a gain of 35 per cent above its issue price.
The initial public offering (IPO) of CE Info Systems was subscribed 154.7x. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 196x, the high networth individual portion 424x, and the retail investor portion 15x.
The company had priced its IPO between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,033 apiece.
Ahead of its IPO, the company raised Rs 312 crore from 24 anchor investors. Investors, including Fidelity, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Aberdeen, HSBC, and White Oak, were allotted shares.
The IPO was an offer for sale worth Rs 1,039 crore.
The company is a data and technology product and platform company, offering proprietary digital maps-as-a-service (MaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and platform-as-a-service (PaaS).
MapmyIndia is a leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software, and location-based technologies.
As of September 30, the company has serviced over 2,000 customers. During 2020-21 and the six months ended September 30, the company had over 500 customers on its MaaS, SaaS, and PaaS platforms.
The company’s customers include PhonePe, Flipkart, Yulu, HDFC Bank, Airtel, Hyundai, MG Motor, Avis, Safexpress, and the Goods and Service Tax Network.
The company’s digital maps cover 6.29 million kilometres of roads in India, representing 98.5 per cent of India’s road network. It provides location, navigation, analytics, and other information for 7,933 towns, 637,472 villages, and 17.79 million places.
The details are provided across many categories, such as restaurants, retail shops, malls, automated teller machines, hotels, police stations, and electric vehicle-charging stations.
Axis Capital, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and DAM Capital Advisors (formerly IDFC Securities) were the book-running lead managers to the issue.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU