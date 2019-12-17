- Market Ahead, December 17: All you need to know before the Opening Bell
- FDA observation, forensic audit by Sebi may keep Sun Pharma under pressure
- BMA clients demand relief from SAT, stage protests outside Sebi office
- UCO Bank raises Rs 500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds
- IRB Infra board gives go-ahead on allotment of NCDs worth Rs 1,400 cr
- Online retail sale just 1.6% of total retail trade in India: World Bank
- Mid-and-small cap MFs hold cash positions, fund managers delay investment
- MSCI India's weight to rise by 70 bps in May 2020 review: Morgan Stanley
- AMCs can give management, advisory services to fairly regulated FPIs: Sebi
- AU SFB: Good for now, but challenges mount for the costliest banking stock
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a positive start for domestic indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Further cut in India's FY20 GDP growth forecast by Moody's, RBI's assurance that there is more scope for rate cuts and complete acquisition of Essar Steel by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel are some of the major factors that are expected guide markets on Tuesday.
Moody's Investors Service on Monday said that India's weak household consumption will curb economic growth and weigh on the credit quality of Indian issuers in a range of sectors. It has lowered its GDP growth projection for India for the fiscal year ending March 2020 to 4.9 per cent from 5.8 per cent. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street notched a fresh record high on Monday on China data and cooling trade tensions between the US and China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.51 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 28,235.89, the S&P 500 gained 22.65 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 3,191.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 79.35 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 8,814.23.
Asian stocks, too, gained in the early trade on Tuesday but dearth of trade details capped gains. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose half a per cent to its highest in more than year.
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
