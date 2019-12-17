JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a positive start for domestic indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Further cut in India's FY20 GDP growth forecast by Moody's, RBI's assurance that there is more scope for rate cuts and complete acquisition of Essar Steel by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel are some of the major factors that are expected guide markets on Tuesday. 

Moody's Investors Service on Monday said that India's weak household consumption will curb economic growth and weigh on the credit quality of Indian issuers in a range of sectors. It has lowered its GDP growth projection for India for the fiscal year ending March 2020 to 4.9 per cent from 5.8 per cent. READ MORE

Wall Street notched a fresh record high on Monday on China data and cooling trade tensions between the US and China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.51 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 28,235.89, the S&P 500 gained 22.65 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 3,191.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 79.35 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 8,814.23.

Asian stocks, too, gained in the early trade on Tuesday but dearth of trade details capped gains. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose half a per cent to its highest in more than year.

(with inputs from Reuters)

