MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a negative start for domestic indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock-specific developments could sway today's trading session even as investors will continue to track the newsflow regarding the Covid-19 (coronavirus). There are 29 confirmed cases thus far in India.

Asian shares were looking to rally for a fourth straight session on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8 per cent, even as E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.4 per cent.

On Wall Street, strong performance of former Vice President Biden in the Democratic nomination campaign catapulted the Dow Jones 4.53 per cent higher, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22 per cent and the Nasdaq 3.85 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

