- 10-yr bond yields at 39-month low as markets brace for RBI action
- Will gold touch the 50,000 mark? Hopes rise after US Fed rate cut
- Coronavirus: Aviation stocks may descend further as traffic dwindles
- Overseas listings dry up as Indian companies eye domestic market
- Reports of new coronavirus cases stalls domestic market's revival
- AU Small Finance Bank stock top choice in FY20, slays ICICI, HDFC in m-cap
- Debt MFs eye big gains from Fed rate cut, see bond yields easing further
- Sebi ends assessment of OneLife as firm calls off bid for Sahara MF
- Crude to snuff gains from weak rupee, muted global demand to hurt exports
- Cabinet approves proposal for overseas listing of Indian companies
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a negative start for domestic indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Stock-specific developments could sway today's trading session even as investors will continue to track the newsflow regarding the Covid-19 (coronavirus). There are 29 confirmed cases thus far in India.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares were looking to rally for a fourth straight session on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8 per cent, even as E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.4 per cent.
On Wall Street, strong performance of former Vice President Biden in the Democratic nomination campaign catapulted the Dow Jones 4.53 per cent higher, while the S&P 500 gained 4.22 per cent and the Nasdaq 3.85 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
