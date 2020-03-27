- Delay in regulatory leeway likely to prove costly affair for banks
- HNIs net buyers amid volatility with Rs 1,392-cr inflows in 15 sessions
- Fresh flows on hold, tight spreads weigh on arbitrage schemes
- IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank among top gainers, shares surge 40%
- Mkts extend rally on stimulus boost; Sensex up 1,411 pts, Nifty above 8,600
- Coronavirus impact: Home sales drop 42% in March quarter, says Anarock
- Rupee settles 78 paise higher at 75.16 a dollar on stimulus boost
- Fewer hits than misses in FMCG as demand and supply concerns weigh
- Nifty tanks 26% in March series; worst expiry since October 2008
- Market Wrap, March 26: Here's all that happened in the markets today
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a higher opening for Indian indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will track the 10 AM press conference by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today and his announcements, if any, will likely have a major bearing on the market's trajectory today.
Besides, rating agency Crisil yesterday sharply cut its India growth estimate for 2020-21 to 3.5 per cent citing the severe dent in the economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
In the US, Wall Street rallied overnight despite a record number of new unemployment filings in the United States, as traders focused on the unanimous passage of a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill in the U.S. Senate. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 surged over 6 per cent each and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 5.6 per cent.
In the US, Wall Street rallied overnight despite a record number of new unemployment filings in the United States, as traders focused on the unanimous passage of a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill in the U.S. Senate. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 surged over 6 per cent each and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 5.6 per cent.
Asian stocks also rose on Friday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1 per cent. Australian shares were up 2 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 3.65 per cent.
In commodities, oil fell as fears of plunging demand outweighed expectations of support from the US stimulus. Brent fell 2.26 per cent to $26.77 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More