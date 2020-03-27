JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a higher opening for Indian indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investors will track the 10 AM press conference by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today and his announcements, if any, will likely have a major bearing on the market's trajectory today.
 
Besides, rating agency Crisil yesterday sharply cut its India growth estimate for 2020-21 to 3.5 per cent citing the severe dent in the economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.  READ MORE

In the US, Wall Street rallied overnight despite a record number of new unemployment filings in the United States, as traders focused on the unanimous passage of a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill in the U.S. Senate. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 surged over 6 per cent each and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 5.6 per cent.

Asian stocks also rose on Friday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1 per cent. Australian shares were up 2 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 3.65 per cent.

In commodities, oil fell as fears of plunging demand outweighed expectations of support from the US stimulus. Brent fell 2.26 per cent to $26.77 a barrel.

(with inputs from Reuters)

