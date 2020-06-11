- Independent kin can't be recategorised as public shareholders: Sebi
- Foreign portfolio investors turn net sellers after nine trading sessions
- Financial sector drags down Nifty's P/B value below historical average
- Sebi gives 3-month window to unlisted bond issuers to get securities listed
- All kinds of loans cannot be put under moratorium, Sebi tells SC
- OMCs: Demand recovery, inventory gains, marketing margins to drive earnings
- Hero MotoCorp: Despite ops returning to normal, raising volumes a challenge
- Cholamandalam's investors should brace for higher asset quality pressure
- Hybrid schemes lose traction among investors, net outflow over RS 9,000 cr
- Market Wrap, June 10: Here's all that happened in the markets today
MARKET LIVE: Indices may open on a muted note after latest US Fed forecast
Catch all the live market updates here
The Indian markets are likely to open on a mute note today amid weakness in global stocks after the US Fed's latest policy statement in which it reassured investors of its support for the economy but projected a 6.5 per cent decline in US GDP this year. READ MORE
Global Markets
On the Wall Street, the Dow ended 1 per cent lower and S&P 500 fell half a per cent overnight after the US Fed statement. The Nasdaq added 0.67 per cent. Asian stocks also fell in early deals. Australian ASX 200 dipped 1.3 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei was down almost a per cent. On the other hand, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was trading flat.
Back home, investors will react to S&P's decision to affirm its rating on India's long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit at the lowest investment grade with a stable outlook. The global rating agency projected the economy to contract 5 per cent in the current financial year, but said it would grow by 8.5 per cent in 2021-22. READ MORE
Similarly, Fitch Ratings has also forecast India's economy to bounce back with a sharp growth rate of 9.5 per cent next year.
In commodities, Brent crude was last down 2 per cent at $40.90 a barrel.
