MARKET LIVE: Indices may open on a muted note after latest US Fed forecast

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Indian markets are likely to open on a mute note today amid weakness in global stocks after the US Fed's latest policy statement in which it reassured investors of its support for the economy but projected a 6.5 per cent decline in US GDP this year.  READ MORE

Back home, investors will react to S&P's decision to affirm its rating on India's long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit at the lowest investment grade with a stable outlook. The global rating agency projected the economy to contract 5 per cent in the current financial year, but said it would grow by 8.5 per cent in 2021-22. READ MORE
 
Similarly, Fitch Ratings has also forecast India's economy to bounce back with a sharp growth rate of 9.5 per cent next year.

Moreover, telecom stocks are also expected to remain active today as the Supreme Court will hear the AGR matter later in the day.

Results today

A total of 23 companies including the likes of Dixon Tech Shriram City Union Finance are scheduled to announce their March quarter numbers today.
 
Global Markets

On the Wall Street, the Dow ended 1 per cent lower and S&P 500 fell half a per cent overnight after the US Fed statement. The Nasdaq added 0.67 per cent. Asian stocks also fell in early deals. Australian ASX 200 dipped 1.3 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei was down almost a per cent. On the other hand, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was trading flat.

In commodities, Brent crude was last down 2 per cent at $40.90 a barrel.

