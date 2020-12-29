- Asian shares jump on US stimulus, Japan's Nikkei hits 29-year high
- India-dedicated funds pulled out $9.1 billion until November, shows data
- Sensex above 47K on US stimulus package; Wall Street hits record high'
- Despite Covid-19 crisis, mid- and small-cap funds see big gains in 2020
- M-cap share of PSUs at record low of 9.7% despite a strong rally in market
- Investor wealth rise Rs 8.22 trn in four trading sessions on bullish market
- Brexit to benefit Indian firms only in the long run, say analysts
- Biocon: Street to keep an eye on CY21 launches, market share gains
- Why the bid war for DHFL may well end up being a curse for the winner
- Sebi's one-time settlement scheme for entities to end on Thursday
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a positive start; Wipro buyback opens today
LIVE market updates: The repurchase price of Wipro has been fixed at Rs 400 per equity share
Live market updates: The Indian markets are set for another record-breaking opening on Tuesday with the Nifty eyeing the 14,000 milestone amid favourable global cues. At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was up 60 points at 13,948 levels.
Apart from the global cues, Wipro's buyback, Covid-related updates, and stock-specific developments will remain the key triggers for the domestic markets today.
Life Insurance Corporation sold 2 per cent stake in ICICI bank through open market transactions over a period of November 27 to December 24, 2020. Biocon may also trade actively after the company expanded its generic formulations portfolio with the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US.
Wipro buyback opens today
IT services major Wipro's Rs 9,500 crore share buyback programme will commence today and close on January 11, 2021. The repurchase price has been fixed at Rs 400 per equity share. HERE'S WHAT EXPERTS RECOMMEND
Global cues
US stocks rallied overnight. Overall, the Dow rose 0.68 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.87 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.74 per cent.
Asian shares also jumped on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei leapt 1.4 per cent, while Australian shares climbed 0.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Korea's Kospi was flat.
