MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a positive start; Wipro buyback opens today

LIVE market updates: The repurchase price of Wipro has been fixed at Rs 400 per equity share

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Live market updates: The Indian markets are set for another record-breaking opening on Tuesday with the Nifty eyeing the 14,000 milestone amid favourable global cues. At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was up 60 points at 13,948 levels.

Apart from the global cues, Wipro's buyback, Covid-related updates, and stock-specific developments will remain the key triggers for the domestic markets today.

Life Insurance Corporation sold 2 per cent stake in ICICI bank through open market transactions over a period of November 27 to December 24, 2020. Biocon may also trade actively after the company expanded its generic formulations portfolio with the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US.
 
Wipro buyback opens today

IT services major Wipro's Rs 9,500 crore share buyback programme will commence today and close on January 11, 2021.  The repurchase price has been fixed at Rs 400 per equity share. HERE'S WHAT EXPERTS RECOMMEND

Global cues

US stocks rallied overnight. Overall, the Dow rose 0.68 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.87 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.74 per cent.

Asian shares also jumped on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei leapt 1.4 per cent, while Australian shares climbed 0.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Korea's Kospi was flat.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

