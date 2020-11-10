- NSE to launch first agricultural commodity futures contract in December
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty surges 180 points on Covid-19 vaccine boost
Catch all the live market updates here. Aviation, hotels, and cinema-related stocks in focus today
Topics
Markets | MARKET LIVE | TCS
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Positive Covid-19 vaccine news from Pfizer is set to lift the domestic indices higher into uncharted territory on Tuesday, with the SGX Nifty indicating an open at around 12,700 levels, up 180 points, for the Nifty50 index.
Pfizer's experimental Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective based on initial trial results, the company said on Monday, in a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over a million people and battered the world's economy. READ MORE
Investors are likely to pile on the sectors that have underperformed in the current year owing to the Covid restrictions. As such, aviation, hotels and cinema related stocks are set to rally in today's trade.
Besides, market participants will track today's counting of votes for the Bihar assembly election, with most pollsters predicting a landslide victory for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. TRACK THE LIVE UPDATES HERE
Results today
A total of 535 companies including GAIL India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, and Tata Power are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
In the US, the Dow Jones rose 2.95 per cent in its biggest one-day percentage gain since June 5, The S&P 500 rose 1.17 per cent, while the Nasdaq dropped 1.5 per cent.
The main Asian indices also made a firm start on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei and Australia's ASX200 both rising over 1 per cent in early deals while Korea's Kospi gained 0.3 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
