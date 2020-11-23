JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty tests 13k, indicates gap-up start for indices

Live market updates: Reliance Industries will be in focus today after the Competition Commission of India cleared RIL's bid to buy Future group's retail, wholesale and logistics assets

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets
The Indian markets are set to open higher on Monday on the back of favourable global cues. At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was trading 80 points up and testing the 13,000-mark.

Besides, owing to a lack of other major domestic triggers, market participants may limit themselves to stock-specific developments, the Rupee's trajectory and oil price movement.

Banking-related stocks and financials could be in focus today, after the RBI panel recommended several changes in the banking industry. READ MORE.

Besides, Reliance Industries will be in focus today after the Competition Commission of India cleared RIL's bid to buy Future group's retail, wholesale and logistics assets amid legal battle with Amazon.
Global cues

US shares slumped on Friday on a combination of dwindling aid for the U.S. economy and rising novel coronavirus infection rates. The Dow dropped 0.75 per cent, the S&P 500 fell 0.68 per cent and the Nasdaq ended down 0.42 per cent.

A broad gauge of Asian shares edged up to record highs on Monday morning. Trading activity was thin early in the Asian day, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. Seoul’s Kospi was 1.5 per cent higher and Australia's ASX 200 gained half a per cent.


CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh