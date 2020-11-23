- Two stock recommendations by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
- Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 1,07,160 crore in m-cap; RIL top laggard
- Discount model the new mantra for broking firms to gain market share
- Global fund managers expect emerging markets to outperform in 2021
- Street signs: Market uptrend intact, opportunity in TCS buyback, and more
- Steady sales, Covid-treatment portfolio could drive pharma rerating
- Small towns account for 16% of MF asset base; Maharashtra contributes most
- Covid-19 vaccine, related updates, F&O expiry to drive D-Street next week
- Most Nifty firms trading above 200-day moving average, shows data
- Sensex, Nifty bounce back after a day's pause, log weekly rise
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty tests 13k, indicates gap-up start for indices
Live market updates: Reliance Industries will be in focus today after the Competition Commission of India cleared RIL's bid to buy Future group's retail, wholesale and logistics assets
The Indian markets are set to open higher on Monday on the back of favourable global cues. At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was trading 80 points up and testing the 13,000-mark.
Besides, owing to a lack of other major domestic triggers, market participants may limit themselves to stock-specific developments, the Rupee's trajectory and oil price movement.
Banking-related stocks and financials could be in focus today, after the RBI panel recommended several changes in the banking industry. READ MORE.
Besides, Reliance Industries will be in focus today after the Competition Commission of India cleared RIL's bid to buy Future group's retail, wholesale and logistics assets amid legal battle with Amazon.
Global cues
US shares slumped on Friday on a combination of dwindling aid for the U.S. economy and rising novel coronavirus infection rates. The Dow dropped 0.75 per cent, the S&P 500 fell 0.68 per cent and the Nasdaq ended down 0.42 per cent.
A broad gauge of Asian shares edged up to record highs on Monday morning. Trading activity was thin early in the Asian day, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. Seoul’s Kospi was 1.5 per cent higher and Australia's ASX 200 gained half a per cent.
