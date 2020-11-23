Proposed corporate ownership of Indian banks poses high risks, says S&P

Standard & Poors’ Global Ratings (S&P) said on Monday that the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) working group recommendations on awarding new licenses to well-managed Indian non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) could improve financial stability.



“We are, however, skeptical of allowing corporate ownership in given India's weak corporate governance record amid large corporate defaults over the past few years”, said in statement.



Moreover, RBI will face challenges in supervising non-financial sector entities and supervisory resources could be further strained at a time when the health of India's financial sector is weak.



Pointing to the upside from proposed norms, the rating agency said the recommendation to harmonise licensing guidelines for all banks, new and old, will help restore a level playing field for all the players.



The RBI's proposal to raise the minimum net worth for all universal to Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) will also ensure better capitalisation. It would also ensure that only promoters with deep pockets can enter the banking sector.





ALSO READ: Equitas, Ujjivan: How to trade financials post RBI's ownership guidelines

In addition, the recommendations would limit the size of shadow banking in India and ensure stronger supervision. RBI proposes that only well-managed NBFCs with over 10 years of experience and Rs 50,000 crore (Rs 500 billion) of assets will be allowed to convert into a bank.



“We believe the NBFCs have numerous strengths that will give them a headstart in their entry into banking. These include their existing client bases, distribution networks, brand and risk management systems," it said. Conversion to a banking entity could provide more stable funding, in particular, low cost deposits.



It said the competitive banking environment in India is not expected to deteriorate with these new licenses. This is because the companies that are converting into will have huge upfront regulatory costs.



They will incur additional costs in terms of cash reserve ratio and statutory liquidity ratio requirements; priority sector lending; and adjusting their existing portfolios to reduce concentration in one segment, rating agency added.