MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty down 90 points; Happiest Minds shares to list today

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

The Indian markets look set for a tepid opening today, on the back of weak global cues. Overnight, the US Federal Reserve pledged to hold interest rates near zero until at least 2023. The Fed said it would keep interest rates near zero until inflation is on track to “moderately exceed” the central bank’s 2 per cent inflation target “for some time,” with the aim of offsetting years of weak inflation and allowing the economy to add jobs for as long as possible.

Back home, investors can expect the session to remain volatile, with it being the weekly expiry day. Apart from this, investors might focus on stock-specific developments. They will also track defence minister's Rajnath Singh statement in the Rajya Sabha today on the India-China border issue.

New listing

IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies will make stock market debut today. The Rs 702-crore initial public offering of Happiest Minds Technologies garnered massive response from investors as it was subscribed a whopping 151 times.READ MORE

Global cues
 
US shares rose with the Fed’s statement but then reversed gains as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the pace of the ongoing economic recovery is expected to slow. Overall, the S&P 500 fell 0.46 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 1.25 per cent.

Asian indices picked Wall Street's weak lead and were trading lower in Thursday's early deals. Australian ASX 200 and Japan's Nikkei lost 0.7 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped 1 per cent..The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England will announce their respective policy decisions later in the day.

