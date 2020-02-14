- MARKET LIVE: MARKETS, Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, voda idea, nestle, bpcl
- Profit margins of dairy companies set to improve this year, says CRISIL
- State Bank of India to ink deal with exporters for credit assessment
- Sebi puts expense cap on PMS providers, lays down performance standards
- Damani, other DMart promoters to offload 2.3% stake through OFS
- Sebi issues guidelines, tells portfolio managers not to charge upfront fee
- Valuation gap between Asian Paints and Berger Paints should narrow: Experts
- Sebi develops system to detect misuse of client securities by stock brokers
- Ipca Labs' outlook remains intact with India business on strong footing
- Sebi's diktat for AIF benchmarking may lead to sub-categorisation
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; telcos, Nestle in focus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Market participants would track the wholesale inflation print for January due later today. Additionally, stock-specific action courtesy December quarter results could steer indices.
Investors could further react to India's rating affirmation by Standard and Poor that maintained a "stable" outlook. Despite a notable deceleration in India's economy in recent quarters, we believe its structural growth outperformance remains intact, the global agency said, reaffirming 'BBB-' rating.
EARNINGS TODAY
SpiceJet, ONGC, and Glenmark Pharma are among the 946 companies that are scheduled to report their Q3FY20 results today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Global shares eased as hopes of an early end to coronavirus fade away. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.08 per cent with South Korea's Kospi falling 0.25 per cent. Japan's Nikkei slid 0.67 per cent.
China’s Hubei province on Friday reported 4,823 new cases, while the death toll rose by 116.
On Wall Street, technology shares dragged the Dow Jones 0.43 per cent lower. The S&P 500 lost 0.16 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.14 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
