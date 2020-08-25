- Unlock rally in hotels, multiplexes and retails stocks may fizzle out
- Divestment news attracts investors to govt companies; PSU stocks gain
- Suzlon board okays issuance of NCDs worth Rs 4.4K cr under debt recast plan
- Eicher Motors shares jump 10% as 10-for-1 stock split comes into effect
- Societe Generale sells ICICI Bank shares worth nearly Rs 341 crore
- Street finds discomfort in ICICI Lombard-Bharti Axa merger deal
- One month on, Sebi's one-time settlement scheme remains doubtful starter
- Mobile-based trading jumps amid lockdown, makes up 25% of cash market deals
- Strong momentum in agri tyre exports to help Balkrishna Industries
- Market Wrap, August 24: Here's all that happened in the markets today
MARKET LIVE: Indices seen opening flat; Nifty may retest 11,500 levels
Traders can expect a flat-to-positive start to the domestic indices today, as indicated by the SGX Nifty which hovered around 11,500 levels, on the back of a firm trend in global indices. Besides, investors will focus on stock-specific developments even as they keep a keen eye on Covid-19 and vaccine related newsflow.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court yesterday reserved its judgment on the AGR case after several rounds of hearing. The court observed that if telecom companies are unwilling to pay their dues, it would direct the Union government to cancel their spectrum allocation and licence.
Future Retail has averted a default by paying Rs 100 crore of interest on its foreign bonds. The interest was paid on the last day of the 30-day grace period granted by the bondholders of the $500-million senior secured notes. READ MORE
Axis Bank said it has reduced the size of the stake that it plans to buy in Max Life Insurance to 17 per cent from 29 per cent. It had initially planned to raise its stake in the insurer to 30 per cent. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 76 companies including Can Fin Homes, Atul Auto are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.
Global cues
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs in overnight trade. Overall, the Dow Jones rose 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.6 per cent.
Asia’s stock markets also started strong on Tuesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent to its highest since early January. Japan’s Nikkei was ruling 1.5 per cent higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.3 per cent and Australia's ASX200 was up 0.7 per cent.
