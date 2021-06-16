JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat-to-negative start for Sensex, Nifty

LIVE market: A total of 32 companies, including RITES, CESC, Welspun Enterprises, Commercial Syn Bags, DIC India, and Kakatiya Cement Sugar are set to release their quarterly earnings today

MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices are already trading at lifetime high levels, and with no major trigger, investors may stay cautious and await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting. The SGX Nifty indicated indicating a flat-to-negative opening today.

Investors may, hence, stick to stock-specific trade. Apart from the global cues, they will also track the Covid-related updates, corporate results, the oil price movement, and the Rupee's trajectory.

Results today

A total of 32 companies, including RITES, CESC, Welspun Enterprises, Commercial Syn Bags, DIC India, and Kakatiya Cement Sugar are set to release their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues

Wall Street’s main indices closed lower on Tuesday. The Dow fell 0.27 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks traded mixed in Wednesday's early deals. Korea's Kospi and Australia's ASX rose 0.5 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively, while Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.3 per cent, each.

In commodities, oil prices rose nearly 2 per cent to their highest in more than two years on Tuesday. Brent crude rose $1.13, or 1.6 per cent, to settle at $73.99 a barrel after hitting $74.07 a barrel, its highest since April 2019, during the session.

Primary market update

The Rs 520-crore initial public offering (IPO) by Dodla Dairy, which is priced in the range of Rs 421-428 per share, opens for subscription today. Besides, the Rs 2,144-crore IPO of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences will open with a price band of Rs 815-825 per share. Most analysts have recommended 'subscribe' to both the issues.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

