MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a positive start for domestic indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investors will today track the Economic Survey for 2019-20, which is slated to be released later in the day. Further, Union Budget 2020-21, which will be presented on Saturday, February 1 will continue to keep markets on the edge. Besides, latest update on coronavirus, crude oil prices, Brexit, and next batch of quarterly numbers are also expected to guide investor sentiment throughout the day.  

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was declaring the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as cases spread to at least 18 countries. 

RESULTS CORNER

State Bank of India (SBI), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC, Tech Mahindra, and Vedanta Ltd are among 109 companies that are scheduled to announce their December quarter results today.

GLOBAL MARKETS

US stocks dropped on Thursday as the coronavirus outbreak raised concerns about damage to the global economy. In Asian market, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan on Friday inched up 0.1 per cent, but was still down 4.1 per cent on the week so far.

In commodities, oil prices fell 2 per cent on Thursday to the lowest in three months. 

