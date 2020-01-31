- Abidali Neemuchwala quits as Wipro CEO and MD, cites 'family commitments'
- Bajaj Auto Q3 results: Profit beats estimates, aided by higher exports
- LTCG, dividend distribution tax roll-back on top of Budget wishlist
- Global markets hit hard as indices catch Wuhan flu; Sensex falls 285 pts
- FPIs still waiting for RBI regulations on investments in InvITs, REITs
- Explained: How concentrated index makes CPSE ETF risky for investors
- Dabur's strategic moves pays well in Dec quarter, analysts remain positive
- Crompton surprises Street with Q3 profit; analysts remain bullish on stock
- Market Wrap, Jan 30: Indices at 3-week closing low, Sensex tanks 285 pts
- Tech Mahindra Q3 preview: Roadmap for 15% EBIT margin outlook for FY21 eyed
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a positive start for domestic indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will today track the Economic Survey for 2019-20, which is slated to be released later in the day. Further, Union Budget 2020-21, which will be presented on Saturday, February 1 will continue to keep markets on the edge. Besides, latest update on coronavirus, crude oil prices, Brexit, and next batch of quarterly numbers are also expected to guide investor sentiment throughout the day.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was declaring the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as cases spread to at least 18 countries.
RESULTS CORNER
State Bank of India (SBI), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC, Tech Mahindra, and Vedanta Ltd are among 109 companies that are scheduled to announce their December quarter results today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
US stocks dropped on Thursday as the coronavirus outbreak raised concerns about damage to the global economy. In Asian market, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan on Friday inched up 0.1 per cent, but was still down 4.1 per cent on the week so far.
In commodities, oil prices fell 2 per cent on Thursday to the lowest in three months.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More