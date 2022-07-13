JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a soft start to trade, up 50 points

Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:40 AM, SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,115 levels, up 50-odd points on the Nifty50.

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | Indian markets

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Markets are likely to open on a positive ground despite mixed global cues. As of 7:40 AM, SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,115 levels, up 50-odd points on the Nifty50.

On Wednesday, July 13, investors will closely monitor the US inflation data for June. That said, back home, HCL Technologies will be on investors radar after the IT major saw rise in net profit by 2.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,283 crore. 

Globally, the US markets closed lower on Tuesday on recession fears. While Dow Jones slipped 0.6 per cent, both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite declined 0.9 per cent each.

However, major markets in Asia-Pacific traded higher on Wednesday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225, South Korea's Kospi, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.3 per cent each.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil tumbled below $100 per barrel on stronger dollar and weak demand outlook. On Wednesday, Brent Crude hovered at $99 per barrel and WTI Crude was at $95 per barrel.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh