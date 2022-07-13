- Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Mindtree, Tata Metaliks, SBI, ICICI Bank, NMDC
- Iron ore prices tumble towards $100 as demand from China declines
- Infosys leads slide in IT stocks as indices lose 1%, follow global trend
- 90 days on, MFs line up NFOs as embargo lifts; a dozen schemes expected
- Demand outlook remains robust for Blue Dart Express, say brokerages
- Rupee falls to a fresh low, just 40 paise away from 80 per dollar
- This Adani Group stock has zoomed over 3,600% since March 2020
- Ahluwalia Contracts surges 12% on order win worth Rs 150 crore
- ICICI Bank, SBI, BoB: Seven bank stocks cross 200-DMA, may surge 15%
- M&M Financial gains 3%, hits 52-week high on healthy business outlook
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a soft start to trade, up 50 points
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:40 AM, SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,115 levels, up 50-odd points on the Nifty50.
Markets are likely to open on a positive ground despite mixed global cues. As of 7:40 AM, SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,115 levels, up 50-odd points on the Nifty50.
On Wednesday, July 13, investors will closely monitor the US inflation data for June. That said, back home, HCL Technologies will be on investors radar after the IT major saw rise in net profit by 2.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,283 crore.
Globally, the US markets closed lower on Tuesday on recession fears. While Dow Jones slipped 0.6 per cent, both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite declined 0.9 per cent each.
However, major markets in Asia-Pacific traded higher on Wednesday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225, South Korea's Kospi, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.3 per cent each.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil tumbled below $100 per barrel on stronger dollar and weak demand outlook. On Wednesday, Brent Crude hovered at $99 per barrel and WTI Crude was at $95 per barrel.