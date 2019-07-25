MARKET LIVE: Q1 results, Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, IndiGo,Syndicate Bank

Expiry of July series F&O contracts and corporate earnings will be key factors that'll drive the today.



IndiGo will be in focus today after founders Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal resolved issues of related party transactions (RPTs) and the composition of the company’s board.

The benchmark S&P BSE closed Wednesday's session at 37,848 level, down 0.36 per cent, and the broader Nifty50 dipped 0.53 per cent to 11,271.

RESULTS TODAY

Tata Motors is scheduled to announce its June quarter earnings today, and analysts expect the decrease in volume across all segments to impact both the company's revenue and bottom-line. READ MORE

Bank of Baroda is expected to post stronger numbers on standalone basis while analysts would eye results for the merged entity. READ MORE

As many as 41 other companies are scheduled to declare their earnings today.





On the global front, US stocks pushed higher on Wednesday as hope of Fed rate cut was bolstered by weak macro data. Asian shares, however, were cautious. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, Australia’s benchmark index hit a new 12-year top, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were unchanged.