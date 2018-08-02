MARKETS LIVE: Indices to react to RBI rate hike, Fed policy decision

Top trading idea by Tradebulls Securities Stock: LUPIN Reco: Buy CMP: Rs 844 The sector has now moved into the Long-Long unwinding cycle and seems to have formed a commendable base. Positive sector outlook for the current expiry and the occurrence of a ‘Bullish Harami’ on the weekly scale. The recent upmove and a close above its short-term averages along with the daily RSI above 50 augurs well for an extended up move towards its 200 DEMA placed around 882. Trading longs could be maintained with a stop below 830 for an immediate move towards 880. Click here for more Nifty Outlook by Tradebulls Securities Nifty has started crawling towards the expected termination point around 11,458 but maintains its sequence of high bottoms on the daily scale. It formed a ‘Spinning Top’ formation which is another sign of exhaustion of the ongoing momentum. Also, we have been witnessing a developing negative divergence on the weekly scale RSI which is quoting at 71.30 now; way lower below its swing dated 25 JAN 2018 established at 75.60 when the index closed at then record high of 11,069.95. RBI increases repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5%; retains 'neutral' stance The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday hiked policy rates for the second time in a row on fears of rising inflation rates. Economists now expect the central bank to go in for a prolonged pause and wait to see the impact of the globally evolving scenario. Following the rate hike, which was anticipated by many in the market, the policy repo rate stands at 6.50 per cent. The policy stance continued to remain neutral. READ MORE (From left) RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya, Governor Urjit Patel, Executive Director M D Patra, and Deputy Governors N S Vishwanathan, Mahesh Kumar Jain and BP Kanungo after Monetary Policy Committee review meeting. Photo: Kamlesh Penekar Fed leaves rates unchanged, stays on course for Sept hike The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but characterized the economy as strong, keeping the central bank on track to increase borrowing costs in September. The Fed said economic growth has been rising strongly and the job market has continued to strengthen while inflation has remained near the central bank’s 2 percent target since its last policy meeting in June, when it raised rates. READ MORE SGX Nifty Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 3.5 points or 0.03 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,362-level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian shares face headwinds from fresh trade worries Asian stocks were little changed on Thursday, with sentiment fragile after the latest escalation in Sino-US trade war while global bond markets were rattled by Washington’s increased borrowing and Japan’s new tolerance for higher yields. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off less than 0.1 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei was flat.

The are likely to react to the 25 bps rate hiked by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday. Meanwhile, US Federal Reserve keeping interest rate unchanged will also be in focus.

RBI MONETARY POLICY

RBI hiked policy rates for the second time in a row on fears of rising inflation rates.

Economists now expect the central bank to go in for a prolonged pause and wait to see the impact of the globally evolving scenario.

Following the rate hike, which was anticipated by many in the market, the policy repo rate stands at 6.50 per cent. The policy stance continued to remain neutral.

The Central Bank cautioned that India needed to “run a tight ship” to avoid getting affected by the currency war that had started all over the world.

It projected inflation at 4.6 per cent in the second quarter, and 4.8 per cent in the second half of the financial year 2018-19, with risks evenly balanced.

KEEPS RATES UNCHANGED

US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and characterized the economy as strong, keeping the central bank on track to increase borrowing costs in September.

The said economic growth has been rising strongly and the job market has continued to strengthen while inflation has remained near the central bank’s 2 percent target since its last policy meeting in June, when it raised rates.

The committee said it expects that “further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will be consistent with sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the committee’s symmetric 2 percent objective,” repeating language from its June statement.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Market reaction to the decision was muted as it met expectations. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off less than 0.1 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei was flat.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe is down 0.33 per cent so far this week, reversing the gains in the previous four weeks, with Chinese shares taking the brunt.