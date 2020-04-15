- Strong outlook, attractive valuations driving Glenmark's bounce back
- Cash levels jump to highest since 9/11 terrorist attacks: BoFA survey
- Gold, equities show unusual sync in March; nosedive, recover at same times
- Equity market sell-off takes heavy toll on performance of PMS in March
- Mutual Funds play it safe on equity bets amid market volatility
- Clearance from US drug regulator key for Lupin to sustain stock gains
- Lockdown, moratorium are microfinance institutions' biggest fears
- FTSE Russell proposes to raise India's weight in its global indices
- Chinese investment into Indian markets amid meltdown draws Sebi's attention
- Low consumption deepens SBI Cards' woes as Covid-19 lockdown gets extended
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a gap-up start for Indian indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A trader monitors BSE index at a brokerage firm in Mumbai | PTI
Investors will today react to the government's decision to extend the nation-wide lockdown till May 3 as well as other Covid-19 related newsflow and March quarter results. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund, Barclays, and Nomura have revised downwards India's growth projections, which will also impact sentiment.
RESULTS TODAY
Wipro is slated to announce its Q4 numbers later in the day and most brokerages expect the company's revenue growth to come in at the lower end of the guided range of 0-2 per cent in the constant currency terms. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
US stocks jumped on Tuesday on optimism that the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns. The Dow Jones rose 2.4 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 3 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.95 per cent.. Asian indices were mixed in trade. Japan's Nikkei and Australia's ASX were both down over half a per cent in early deals while Hong Kong was up 0.5 per cent.
In energy markets, concerns about a global recession led crude oil prices to plunge by over 10 per cent overnight although they rebound a smudge early Wednesday. Brent crude was up half a per cent to $29.80 a barrel.
