- IRDAI approval must for sale, pledge of over 5% equity in insurance company
- Sebi allows OFS, rights entitlement transactions during trading window
- SBI Cards stock sees investor interest revival on hopes of faster recovery
- Broking incomes rise as investor interest grows in direct equity investing
- Market Wrap, July 23: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- RIL market-cap crosses Rs 13.5-trillion as stock hits new high
- ITC Q1 preview: FMCG segment to cushion overall nos; PAT may dip 30% YoY
- Eicher Motors rallies 49% in 2 months after announcing stock split plan
- Dilip Buildcon surges 9% after JV wins EPC project worth Rs 4,168 crore
- ITC gains 5% in two days on heavy volumes ahead of Q1 results on Friday
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a lower start; ITC, Asian Paints nos today
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | HDFC Bank
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian markets are likely to open on a slightly negative note today amid a somber mood in the global markets and a record daily surge of over 48,000 Covid-19 cases in India.
Results today
Today, a total of 71 companies including ITC, Asian Paints, and Ambuja Cements are scheduled to announce their quarterly results. For ITC, a steep decline in its cigarette and hotel businesses due to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to dent the June quarter earnings. READ MORE
Global cues
Wall Street dropped sharply overnight as investors fled tech shares amid worsening pandemic, higher US jobless claims and mixed corporate earnings. The Dow Jones fell 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.23 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.3 per cent.
Asian markets also dropped on Friday. Australian ASX 200 lost 1 per cent in early trading and South Korea's Kospi was also down 0.1 per cent.
In commodities, Brent crude was last trading 0.3 per cent higher at $43.43 a barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More