MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a lower start; ITC, Asian Paints nos today

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm, as the Sensex goes down, in Mumbai | PTI
The Indian markets are likely to open on a slightly negative note today amid a somber mood in the global markets and a record daily surge of over 48,000 Covid-19 cases in India.

Results today
 
Today, a total of 71 companies including ITC, Asian Paints, and Ambuja Cements are scheduled to announce their quarterly results. For ITC, a steep decline in its cigarette and hotel businesses due to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to dent the June quarter earnings. READ MORE

Global cues

Wall Street dropped sharply overnight as investors fled tech shares amid worsening pandemic, higher US jobless claims and mixed corporate earnings. The Dow Jones fell 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.23 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.3 per cent.

Asian markets also dropped on Friday. Australian ASX 200 lost 1 per cent in early trading and South Korea's Kospi was also down 0.1 per cent. 

In commodities, Brent crude was last trading 0.3 per cent higher at $43.43 a barrel.

