MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty down 60 pts; RIL in focus after Jio-Facebook deal

Catch all the live market updates here

Investors will today react to the oil meltdown, Covid-19 newsflow, global cues, and Reliance Jio-Facebook deal. WTI crude's June contract plummeted 43 per cent overnight to below $12 a barrel. Brent futures also slumped 24 per cent to close at $19.33 a barrel, their lowest level since February 2002. Meanwhile, India's coronavirus cases have risen to over 20,000 now with 645 deaths, according to Worldometer.
The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate today announced that it has signed binding agreements for an investment of Rs 43,574 crore by Facebook into Jio Platforms. READ MORE

Wall Street tumbled for a second straight day largely due to the collapse in US oil prices. The Dow Jones fell 2.67 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 3 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.48 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei dropped over 1.5 per cent in early trading while Australian ASX 200 was down over half a per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also lost 1 per cent.

