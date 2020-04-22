- High expectations raise risk for stocks of general insurance companies
- India Inc's rating interference irks Sebi; MFs told to take action
- Crude oil slump triggers a sell-off in domestic stocks, currency
- Rupee slides 30 paise to 76.83 against US Dollar amid oil price slump
- Brent price crash adds to oil chaos even as OPEC+ rushes to cut output
- MCX creates history of sorts, settles April crude oil contract in negative
- To avoid Sebi action, HDFC AMC pays Rs 4 cr to settle Essel case
- OMCs, RIL better placed; oil producers stare at losses as crude plunges
- Why investors shouldn't try buying troubled consumer durable stocks on dips
- Investor wealth falls Rs 3.30 trn as markets tank on negative oil sentiment
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty down 60 pts; RIL in focus after Jio-Facebook deal
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will today react to the oil meltdown, Covid-19 newsflow, global cues, and Reliance Jio-Facebook deal. WTI crude's June contract plummeted 43 per cent overnight to below $12 a barrel. Brent futures also slumped 24 per cent to close at $19.33 a barrel, their lowest level since February 2002. Meanwhile, India's coronavirus cases have risen to over 20,000 now with 645 deaths, according to Worldometer.
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES IN FOCUS
The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate today announced that it has signed binding agreements for an investment of Rs 43,574 crore by Facebook into Jio Platforms. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street tumbled for a second straight day largely due to the collapse in US oil prices. The Dow Jones fell 2.67 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 3 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.48 per cent.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei dropped over 1.5 per cent in early trading while Australian ASX 200 was down over half a per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also lost 1 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More