MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty surges over 150 points; RIL, HUL in focus

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Options trading gathers steam in Q2; share of cash in average volumes falls
The March quarter earnings of Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever, among other companies, will be a major factor investors will keep track of on the last day of this truncated trading week. Markets will remain shut tomorrow on account of Maharashtra Day.

That apart, global cues and positive results for experimental remdesivir drug towards Covid-19 treatment will also impact sentiment. The April derivative contract expiry today is expected to inject volatility to the session. 

The oil and gas business of Reliance Industries is expected to take a steep hit with a sharp drop in gross refining margins although non-energy businesses like retail and telecom are expected to save the day. READ MORE

In IT major Tech Mahindra's Q4 results, investors will watch out for any update on the execution of large deals it won in the past four-five months, and a timeline of progress on its 5G rollout. READ MORE

Analysts say Hindustan Unilever, like most consumer goods companies, would have taken a hit during the quarter under review due to Covid-19 lockdown, which has caused enormous logistical issues. READ MORE

The Wall Street rallied overnight on Gilead Sciences' news. The Dow Jones rose 2.2 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 2.66 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.57 per cent. This, despite the fact that the US economy suffered its sharpest decline in 11 years, with first-quarter GDP contracting at a 4.8 per cent while US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned the economy will drop at an "unprecedented rate" in the current quarter.

Asian equity markets tracked Wall Street's rally in Thursday's early deals. In commodities, oil prices surged more than 10 per cent. Brent crude futures settled at $22.54 a barrel, up 10.2 per cent.

