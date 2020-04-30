- Oil prices surge more than 10% after US crude storage build slows
- Sebi imposes a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on two persons in WhatsApp leak case
- Indices log near 2% gains on hopes of ease in lockdown, biz activity
- Franklin Templeton's four shut schemes see NAVs dip on Future exposure
- Oil demand won't recover to 2019 levels until end of 2021: Morgan Stanley
- Bulk maturities for 3 Franklin Templeton MF schemes after 2 years
- From overweight to underweight, how sentiments have changed for banks
- Stock exchanges turn to Centre, state govts to fund SME share sales
- Retail unsecured loans, cross-selling may decline post moratorium
- MSCI India rebalancing to stoke FPI inflows to the tune of Rs 1,900 cr
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty surges over 150 points; RIL, HUL in focus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The March quarter earnings of Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever, among other companies, will be a major factor investors will keep track of on the last day of this truncated trading week. Markets will remain shut tomorrow on account of Maharashtra Day.
RESULTS TODAY
The oil and gas business of Reliance Industries is expected to take a steep hit with a sharp drop in gross refining margins although non-energy businesses like retail and telecom are expected to save the day. READ MORE
In IT major Tech Mahindra's Q4 results, investors will watch out for any update on the execution of large deals it won in the past four-five months, and a timeline of progress on its 5G rollout. READ MORE
Analysts say Hindustan Unilever, like most consumer goods companies, would have taken a hit during the quarter under review due to Covid-19 lockdown, which has caused enormous logistical issues. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
The Wall Street rallied overnight on Gilead Sciences' news. The Dow Jones rose 2.2 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 2.66 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.57 per cent. This, despite the fact that the US economy suffered its sharpest decline in 11 years, with first-quarter GDP contracting at a 4.8 per cent while US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned the economy will drop at an "unprecedented rate" in the current quarter.
Asian equity markets tracked Wall Street's rally in Thursday's early deals. In commodities, oil prices surged more than 10 per cent. Brent crude futures settled at $22.54 a barrel, up 10.2 per cent.
