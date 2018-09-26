MARKET LIVE: Indices pare opening gains, financial stocks rise

Equity MF exposure to non-bank lenders nears the Rs 1 trillion-mark The equity exposure of mutual funds (MFs) to non-bank lenders approached nearly Rs 1 trillion, an analysis of data by MF tracker Value Research shows. This includes housing finance companies, development finance institutions and those involved in equipment leasing, among others. Mutual fund houses are likely to adopt a wait-and-watch approach, though some profit booking had started to set in before the crisis came to the fore, according to those watching the developments. READ MORE Sectoral trend on NSE Opening gainers and losers in BSE Sensex Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,887, up 235 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,137, up 70 points. Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 36,821.73 +169.67 +0.46 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,628.50 +62.61 +0.54 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,742.19 +142.72 +0.44 S&P BSE 100 11,365.45 +59.46 +0.53 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,553.49 +20.43 +0.58 (Source: BSE) Currency Check Rupee opens 3 paise lower at 72.73 against US dollar





The NSE's Nifty50 too slipped below 11,100.

Investors will keenly watch Fed meet outcome, global trade tensions



Financial stocks rose with HDFC, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank contributing the most to the Sensex gains. After opening over 200 points higher, the S&P BSE Sensex pared gains to turn flat on Wednesday.The NSE's Nifty50 too slipped below 11,100.Investors will keenly watch Fed meet outcome, global trade tensionsFinancial stocks rose with HDFC, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank contributing the most to the Sensex gains.

GLOBAL MARKETS



Asian shares barely budged on Wednesday, lacking traction as US bond yields edged near a seven-year peak ahead of a widely expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat in early trade. In Japan, the Nikkei edged down 0.4 per cent.

US stocks ended mostly lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 69.84 points to 26,492.21 while the S&P 500 ended the trading day 0.1 per cent lower at 2,915.56. The Nasdaq Composite, however, saw a gain of 0.2 per cent to 8,007.47 on the back of advances in Amazon and Apple shares.

Brent oil pulled back just below a four-year high.