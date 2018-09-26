MARKET LIVE: Indices pare opening gains, financial stocks rise

-
Equity MF exposure to non-bank lenders nears the Rs 1 trillion-mark The equity exposure of mutual funds (MFs) to non-bank lenders approached nearly Rs 1 trillion, an analysis of data by MF tracker Value Research shows. This includes housing finance companies, development finance institutions and those involved in equipment leasing, among others. Mutual fund houses are likely to adopt a wait-and-watch approach, though some profit booking had started to set in before the crisis came to the fore, according to those watching the developments. READ MORE Sectoral trend on NSE Opening gainers and losers in BSE Sensex Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,887, up 235 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,137, up 70 points. Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 36,821.73 +169.67 +0.46 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,628.50 +62.61 +0.54 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,742.19 +142.72 +0.44 S&P BSE 100 11,365.45 +59.46 +0.53 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,553.49 +20.43 +0.58 (Source: BSE) Currency Check Rupee opens 3 paise lower at 72.73 against US dollar
The NSE's Nifty50 too slipped below 11,100.
Investors will keenly watch Fed meet outcome, global trade tensions
Financial stocks rose with HDFC, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank contributing the most to the Sensex gains.
