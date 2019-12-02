JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets will react to macro numbers released post market hours on Friday and sector-specific developments throughout the weekend.

The economy posted its weakest growth in more than six years as the Gross domestic product (GDP) slipped to 4.5 per cent in the September quarter. Besides, Manufacturing PMI for November is scheduled to be released later in the day. 

Auto stocks will react to the November sales data released on Sunday according to which sales four- and two-wheeler slid by almost 8 per cent in November. READ MORE

Telecom stocks will also be in focus today after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced a tariff hike in the range of 15 per cent and 40 per cent across different plans. The tariff hike will be applicable from December 3. READ MORE
 
GLOBAL CUES

Global shares ticked up on Monday as investors clung to hopes Beijing and Washington could reach a compromise in trade talks although increasing tensions over Hong Kong unsettled market confidence. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.17 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.85 per cent. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

