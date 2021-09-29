- Infrastructure funds deliver 91% over the past year, shows data
- Gold extends losses, drops 1% to lowest in a month
- Tepid listing gains, quarterly result updates put brakes on IPO rush
- US bond yield spike spooks Street; Sensex ends 410 points lower
- Sensex swings 1,200 points on inflation fears; Bharti Airtel falls over 3%
- Sebi to tweak fit and proper criteria; approves launch of silver ETFs
- Sebi chief declines to comment on Zee, says violations will attract action
- Markets regulator Sebi clears framework for social stock exchange
- Sebi board clears proposal to ease delisting norms in boost to M&A activity
- Indonesia recovery hopes drive gains for Godrej Consumer, stock up 6%
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates weak start; Sun Life AMC IPO to kick off
Stock market LIVE: SGX Nifty was down 91 points at 17,633 around 8 am
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Sensex | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Global Markets
On Wednesday morning, the Asia-Pacific shares fell following an overnight tumble on Wall Street. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 2.08 per cent while the Topix index dropped 2.25 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.09 per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia fell 0.93 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.34 per cent lower.
Overnight in the US, stocks ended sharply lower in a broad sell-off driven by rising US Treasury yields, deepening concerns over persistent inflation, and contentious debt ceiling negotiations in Washington. All three major US stock indexes slid nearly 2 per cent or more.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More