MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investors will track corporate earnings, global cues, and foreign fund flows today.

TVS Motor Company reported its first quarter earnings yesterday. The firm posted a 3 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 142.30 crore for the quarter. READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) also filed its audited results for the March quarter yesterday, and revealed that its auditors had raised several red flags around its numbers.

On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.8 per cent to settle at 38,031, while the broader Nifty50 index slipped 0.72 per cent to 11,337 levels. 

Hindustan Unilever -- Amid slowdown in the consumption space, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods company) bellwether Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is expected to post steady numbers for Q1FY20 owing to its shift towards natural products and increasing premiumisation.  READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

Apart from HUL, Larsen & Toubro, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, 43 other companies are scheduled to declare their June quarter results today

Expectations of policy easing by the Federal Reserve propped up US stocks on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 edging up towards a record high overnight. Asia followed suit. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.02 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.25 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.2 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

