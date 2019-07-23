- Markets extend sell-off after RBI governor Shaktikanta Das sounds caution
- Wait for valuations to correct further before you buy market favourites
- HDFC Bank misses out on key factors in June quarter, stock under pressure
- Weak demand, transition to BS-VI likely to impact TVS Motor volumes
- Investments through participatory notes decline to Rs 81,913 crore in June
- MF investment universe witnesses sizeable churn due to corporate defaults
- SAT adjourns NSE co-location matter to Sept 18 after SEBI seeks time
- Retail investors raise bets on penny stocks despite high investment risk
- Ban cryptocurrencies, consider launching own digital money: Panel to govt
- Rural distribution expansion likely to keep Dabur in a sweet spot
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will track corporate earnings, global cues, and foreign fund flows today.
TVS Motor Company reported its first quarter earnings yesterday. The firm posted a 3 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 142.30 crore for the quarter. READ THE FULL REPORT HERE
Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) also filed its audited results for the March quarter yesterday, and revealed that its auditors had raised several red flags around its numbers.
On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.8 per cent to settle at 38,031, while the broader Nifty50 index slipped 0.72 per cent to 11,337 levels.
RESULTS TODAY
Hindustan Unilever -- Amid slowdown in the consumption space, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods company) bellwether Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is expected to post steady numbers for Q1FY20 owing to its shift towards natural products and increasing premiumisation. READ THE FULL REPORT HERE
Apart from HUL, Larsen & Toubro, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, 43 other companies are scheduled to declare their June quarter results today
GLOBAL CUES
Expectations of policy easing by the Federal Reserve propped up US stocks on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 edging up towards a record high overnight. Asia followed suit. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.02 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.25 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.2 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
