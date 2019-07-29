MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, Q1 earnings, ICICI Bank, Kansai Nerolac, DLF

Quarterly earnings, and investor sentiment regarding the US Fed's two-day policy review that begins Tuesday will set the tone for the today.

Investors will also react to major results announced on Friday post-market hours and during the weekend.

Auto stocks may be in focus in today's session after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday cut tax rates on electric vehicles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, whereas for EV chargers, it was reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. The new rates will be effective from August 1. READ MORE

Additionally, market participants will continue to track the progress in monsoon, oil price, and the movement of rupee against the US dollar.

RESULTS TODAY

Kansai Nerolac Paints and DLF are among the 71 companies scheduled to declare their June quarter results today.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as count down to a likely cut in U.S. interest rates this week with much riding on whether or not the Federal Reserve signals yet more are in the pipeline. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was all but flat in slow trade. Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.1% and E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.06%.

IPO OFFER



The initial public offer of Affle (India), the Indian unit of global technology company Affle, opens today. The IPO will be the first offer under the new Unified Payment Interface (UPI) mechanism, which was made mandatory for retail investor category with effect from July 1, 2019. READ MORE