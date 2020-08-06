JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat; all eyes on RBI policy decision

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm, as the Sensex goes down, in Mumbai | PTI
The monetary policy decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) due later in the day will be the biggest driver for the markets on Thursday. According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA), the central bank may opt for a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. BofA says the RBI will not only cut rates now but will follow it up with another 75 bps cut in the rest of the financial year 2020-21 (FY21).

At 07:51 AM, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 11,123, down 9 points, indicating a muted start for the Indian market today. 

On the global front, US stocks' main indexes rose on Wednesday after Disney delivered a surprise quarterly profit, with sentiment aided by signs that a coronavirus fiscal relief package was imminent.
Asia futures were mixed in the early trade, after US and European equities gained overnight on strong earnings results while oil prices were unchanged, struggling to hold onto five-month highs.

(With inputs from Reuters)

